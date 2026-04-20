IP help desk launched in Greenhills to curb counterfeit trade

The National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) has launched an intellectual property (IP) rights help desk at the Greenhills Shopping Center to boost awareness and curb the sale of counterfeit goods.
The help desk, to be manned by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines, will serve as an on-site hub where tenants and visitors can seek guidance, report concerns and access IP-related services.
It will also assist sellers transitioning to legitimate products, particularly locally registered brands, and guide them in complying with IP laws.
IPOPHL Deputy Director General Nathaniel Arevalo said the initiative builds on years of collaboration with Greenhills management to address illicit trade and help remove the Philippines from international watch lists, including the United States Trade Representative’s Notorious Markets List and the European Commission’s Counterfeit and Piracy Watch List.
“The IP Rights Help Desk is about meeting the problem where it exists—on the ground, in real time. By combining visibility, education and swift coordination, we are making compliance more accessible and enforcement more effective,” Arevalo said.
IPOPHL, vice chair of the NCIPR, has maintained dialogue with mall management to strengthen enforcement and promote awareness among small business traders.
Long identified as a hotspot for counterfeit and pirated goods, Greenhills has introduced stricter tenant policies and enforcement measures in recent years. However, officials said sustained reform requires a broader, community-driven approach aligned with IPOPHL’s whole-of-society strategy.
Department of Trade and Industry official Marimel Porciuncula said helping merchants shift to legitimate goods can also improve their access to formal credit and business opportunities.
Various stakeholders, including trader groups, IP rights holders and private sector partners, expressed support for the initiative. Officials from the Korea Copyright Protection Agency also attended the launch.
Greenhills management reiterated its commitment to strengthening IP compliance, while NCIPR officials said the initiative will be supported by regular inter-agency coordination and monitoring.