IP help desk launched in Greenhills to curb counterfeit trade

“The IP Rights Help Desk is about meeting the problem where it exists—on the ground, in real time. By combining visibility, education and swift coordination, we are making compliance more accessible and enforcement more effective,” Arevalo said.

IPOPHL, vice chair of the NCIPR, has maintained dialogue with mall management to strengthen enforcement and promote awareness among small business traders.

Long identified as a hotspot for counterfeit and pirated goods, Greenhills has introduced stricter tenant policies and enforcement measures in recent years. However, officials said sustained reform requires a broader, community-driven approach aligned with IPOPHL’s whole-of-society strategy.

Department of Trade and Industry official Marimel Porciuncula said helping merchants shift to legitimate goods can also improve their access to formal credit and business opportunities.

Various stakeholders, including trader groups, IP rights holders and private sector partners, expressed support for the initiative. Officials from the Korea Copyright Protection Agency also attended the launch.

Greenhills management reiterated its commitment to strengthening IP compliance, while NCIPR officials said the initiative will be supported by regular inter-agency coordination and monitoring.