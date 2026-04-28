The price of greed: Inside ‘Gold Land’

Park Bo Young takes on the role of Heeju. Known for her warmth in past roles, the actress deliberately sought something darker this time. “It was a genre that I wanted to try. I had a meeting with Director Kim, and he told me that people would think that I’m the type who wouldn’t want to seize the gold and just return it. If someone who is not the type that would be chasing desires ends up chasing desires, then people would feel differently about this story. So that’s why I wanted to be part of the show,” she said.

To fully inhabit the character, Bo Young underwent a physical and emotional shift. “Director Kim said that he wanted me very thin because Heeju is a character who did not have a happy family. When she is on the run with the gold, she would be very nervous and always on edge. He wanted me to look drained and worn out. He said that maybe having no makeup would work better,” she shared, with the toll of portraying Heeju lingered even after filming. “Now that I’ve lived as Heeju, I don’t want the gold anymore. But if I do have my hands on the gold, I would use some of it and donate it for good purposes.”