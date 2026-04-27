Greed comes at a cost in Disney+’s thriller ‘Gold Land’

Disney+’s upcoming thriller Gold Land explores how the lure of sudden wealth can push ordinary individuals into dangerous, life-altering decisions.
At the heart of the story is Heeju (Park Bo Young), whose life is upended after she stumbles upon a stash of illegally trafficked gold. As pressure mounts, Heeju is pulled deeper into obsession and fear, forced into choices that redefine who she is.
“I wanted to try a new genre. The idea that someone like Heeju, who people assume wouldn’t chase greed, ends up doing so made the story even more compelling to me,” Bo Young said in a virtual press conference.
To embody the character, she committed to a physical and emotional transformation. “Director Kim wanted Heeju to look drained and worn out, so I lost weight and wore almost no makeup to reflect her emotional and physical state,” she shared.
The role’s intensity extended beyond filming, Bo Young added. “Living as Heeju wasn’t a happy experience; she’s constantly on edge. After portraying her, I realized I wouldn’t want that kind of life, even if it meant having the gold.”
Despite the dark material, Bo Young found support in her co-stars. “Kim Sung Cheol kept things dynamic with his ad-libs; Lee Hyun Wook was very considerate, and with Lee Kwang Soo, we could really go all out because we were comfortable with each other.”
She also recalled one particularly harrowing sequence. “The car chase scene was genuinely terrifying. I was screaming the entire time because of how intense it felt.”
Kim Sung Cheol, who plays Woo Gi, describes his character as unapologetically direct in his desires. “Woo Gi is someone who’s completely honest about his desires. That frankness gives him a mysterious edge,” he explained. “I wanted to keep things raw, so I barely wore any makeup — just sunscreen.”
He also reflected on the drama’s central theme of wealth and temptation. “Sometimes I think I’d want the gold, and sometimes I don’t. But if I had it, I’d want to use it for good. I don’t believe in things that come too easily,” he said.
Lee Hyun Wook portrays Do Kyung, a character whose grounded nature makes his moral unraveling all the more compelling. “Do Kyung is the most grounded character, someone you could encounter in everyday life, which makes his descent into desire more striking,” he noted.
One of his most striking memories from filming came during a tense hospital scene. “One of the most memorable scenes for me was with Lee Kwang Soo in the hospital. His performance was incredibly intimidating, and it brought out a very raw reaction in me,” he recalled.
Gold Land premieres 29 April on Disney+.