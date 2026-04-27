Greed comes at a cost in Disney+’s thriller ‘Gold Land’

To embody the character, she committed to a physical and emotional transformation. “Director Kim wanted Heeju to look drained and worn out, so I lost weight and wore almost no makeup to reflect her emotional and physical state,” she shared.

The role’s intensity extended beyond filming, Bo Young added. “Living as Heeju wasn’t a happy experience; she’s constantly on edge. After portraying her, I realized I wouldn’t want that kind of life, even if it meant having the gold.”

Despite the dark material, Bo Young found support in her co-stars. “Kim Sung Cheol kept things dynamic with his ad-libs; Lee Hyun Wook was very considerate, and with Lee Kwang Soo, we could really go all out because we were comfortable with each other.”

She also recalled one particularly harrowing sequence. “The car chase scene was genuinely terrifying. I was screaming the entire time because of how intense it felt.”