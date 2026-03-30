Park Bo Young in crime film from a female lens

A woman pushed to the edge becomes her own savior in Gold Land, an upcoming Korean crime thriller that places its female lead at the center of chaos and control. Premiering 29 April exclusively on Disney+, the series transforms a seemingly ordinary life into a gripping story of survival, instinct and reinvention.

At the heart of the narrative is Kim Heeju, portrayed by Park Bo Young, a quiet airport employee whose desire for a fresh start is suddenly upended. After being unknowingly entangled in a smuggling scheme, Heeju finds herself in possession of a fortune in gold — and on the radar of dangerous figures determined to get it back. What unfolds is not just a chase, but a reckoning, as she is forced to confront both external threats and the past she tried to outrun.