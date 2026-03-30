Park Bo Young in crime film from a female lens

A woman pushed to the edge becomes her own savior in Gold Land, an upcoming Korean crime thriller that places its female lead at the center of chaos and control. Premiering 29 April exclusively on Disney+, the series transforms a seemingly ordinary life into a gripping story of survival, instinct and reinvention.
At the heart of the narrative is Kim Heeju, portrayed by Park Bo Young, a quiet airport employee whose desire for a fresh start is suddenly upended. After being unknowingly entangled in a smuggling scheme, Heeju finds herself in possession of a fortune in gold — and on the radar of dangerous figures determined to get it back. What unfolds is not just a chase, but a reckoning, as she is forced to confront both external threats and the past she tried to outrun.
Heeju’s story reframes the classic crime thriller through a distinctly female lens. Rather than a passive participant, she emerges as a woman navigating fear, resilience, and moral ambiguity, making split-second decisions that could define her fate. Her journey takes her back to a place she once abandoned, turning her escape into something far more personal.
Opposite her is Woogy, played by Kim Sung Cheol, a relentless operative from the criminal underworld. As the tension escalates, the dynamic between hunter and hunted becomes increasingly unpredictable, adding layers of psychological intensity to the series.
Gold Land also marks the streaming series debut of acclaimed screenwriter Hwang Jo Yoon, known for his work on Oldboy. Teaming up with director Kim Sung Hoon, the show blends sharp storytelling with cinematic grit, delivering a narrative that is as character-driven as it is suspenseful.
The series will launch with two episodes on 29 April, followed by weekly releases every Wednesday until its finale on 27 May.
As part of a growing slate of Korean content on Disney+, Gold Land joins titles like Tempest and Made in Korea.