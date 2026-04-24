Come home and escape at Maple Grove Park Village’s wellness-inspired enclave

Tucked within Maple Grove, Megaworld’s 140-hectare township in General Trias, Cavite, is a place that gently redefines what coming home can feel like.
At Maple Grove Park Village, home is not just where the day ends. It is where you slow down, reset and settle into a rhythm that feels entirely your own.
Designed in collaboration with global architecture studio Wimberly, Allison, Tong & Goo, the same creative force behind destinations like Atlantis, The Palm and Shangri-La Maldives, the village draws from the quiet indulgence of a luxury spa retreat, softened with a sense of warmth and familiarity. It feels refined, but never distant. Elevated, yet easy to live in.
Where every arrival feels like a reset
The Clubhouse experience begins long before you step inside. A garden pathway with floating steps, surrounded by lush greenery and soft scents, invites you to slow your pace. It is an arrival that feels intentional, like a gentle pause between the outside world and your own private escape.
At the center is an aquatic space designed for both stillness and ease. The wellness pool, complete with a jacuzzi and in-water loungers, becomes your everyday retreat. Mornings can begin with a quiet swim. Afternoons stretch into unhurried lounging under the sun. Evenings invite you to sink into the water and let the day dissolve. Nearby, the kiddie pool is thoughtfully integrated, allowing families to share the space without disrupting its calm atmosphere.
Wellness that fits your everyday
Inside, the clubhouse is designed around daily rituals that feel both grounding and indulgent. A fully equipped fitness gym and movement studio make it easy to stay active, whether you prefer an energizing workout or a slower, more mindful session. For moments of rest, the massage and steam rooms offer a simple luxury that quickly becomes part of your routine.
What makes it feel like home are the spaces made for connection. A kids’ club and outdoor play area give little ones their own sense of discovery, while al fresco lounges and barbecue areas create the perfect setting for relaxed weekends and intimate gatherings. There is space to celebrate, to unwind and to simply be.
Neighborhood that breathes with you
Beyond the clubhouse, the entire village unfolds as a collection of curated green spaces designed to engage the senses.
The Color Garden brings an instant lift with vibrant trees and flowering paths. The Garden of Tranquility offers a quieter mood, with open lawns, herb plots and spaces that encourage stillness. Edible Gardens add a touch of everyday charm, where fruit-bearing trees and picnic areas invite slower, more intentional moments.
The Aromatherapy Garden stands out as a peaceful retreat, where fragrant plants create a naturally calming environment for yoga, meditation, or a few quiet minutes alone. For those who enjoy movement, outdoor fitness areas and activity spaces provide energy without taking away from the village’s relaxed atmosphere.
With nearly 40 percent of the community dedicated to green and open spaces, everything feels breathable, open and balanced.
Close to the city, yet a world of its own
As Cavite’s first modern central business district, Maple Grove brings together residences, offices and lifestyle spaces in a setting that feels both connected and calm. Walkable streets, bike lanes, and thoughtfully-designed open areas make it easy to move at your own pace.
Located just 30 to 45 minutes from Makati and Bonifacio Global City via the Manila-Cavite Expressway, and supported by future infrastructure developments, it offers accessibility without the constant rush.
At Maple Grove Park Village, luxury is not about grandeur. It is about comfort, ease and the quiet pleasure of having a space that always welcomes you back. A place where coming home feels like the best part of your day.