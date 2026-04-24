Come home and escape at Maple Grove Park Village’s wellness-inspired enclave

Designed in collaboration with global architecture studio Wimberly, Allison, Tong & Goo, the same creative force behind destinations like Atlantis, The Palm and Shangri-La Maldives, the village draws from the quiet indulgence of a luxury spa retreat, softened with a sense of warmth and familiarity. It feels refined, but never distant. Elevated, yet easy to live in.

Where every arrival feels like a reset

The Clubhouse experience begins long before you step inside. A garden pathway with floating steps, surrounded by lush greenery and soft scents, invites you to slow your pace. It is an arrival that feels intentional, like a gentle pause between the outside world and your own private escape.

At the center is an aquatic space designed for both stillness and ease. The wellness pool, complete with a jacuzzi and in-water loungers, becomes your everyday retreat. Mornings can begin with a quiet swim. Afternoons stretch into unhurried lounging under the sun. Evenings invite you to sink into the water and let the day dissolve. Nearby, the kiddie pool is thoughtfully integrated, allowing families to share the space without disrupting its calm atmosphere.