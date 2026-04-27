How did he get in?: Armed hotel guest slips past Trump gala security

Authorities said Allen, who is set to be arraigned Monday on firearm and assault charges, was armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives when he allegedly tried to breach security at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump shared images of the suspect being detained and described him as a “sick guy,” claiming he had left behind a manifesto expressing anti-Christian views and hostility toward the administration.

According to reports citing law enforcement sources, Allen sent a message to his family shortly before the attack outlining political grievances and indicating he intended to target officials from “highest-ranking to lowest.”

Online profiles linked to Allen describe him as a computer science graduate, engineer and indie game developer, with past ties to Caltech Christian Fellowship and tutoring work in California.

FBI agents later searched a residence in Torrance believed to be linked to him. Neighbors said they had recently seen him at the property.

Trump and senior officials were evacuated from the ballroom as security personnel moved quickly to secure the area. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as attendees were instructed to take cover during the incident.

Authorities said the suspect was able to get close to the ballroom where the White House Correspondents Dinner was being held, prompting scrutiny of access control procedures and coordination among the Secret Service, local law enforcement and venue security staff.

Investigators have not released findings on how the suspect was able to gain access to restricted areas.

The Washington Hilton, where the incident occurred, is a historic venue that hosts major political events. It was also the site of a 1981 assassination attempt on then President Ronald Reagan.

Authorities have not confirmed a motive, though Trump said he believes the suspect acted alone.

“We do believe, based on a preliminary understanding of what happened, that he was targeting members of the administration,” said acting US Attorney General Todd.

President Trump, who was evacuated by Secret Service agents during the incident, said he initially mistook the sound of gunfire for a minor disturbance before realizing the severity of the situation.

In a televised interview, he described the suspect as a “lone wolf” and praised the rapid response of security personnel.

Trump also shared surveillance footage and photographs showing the suspect detained inside the hotel following his arrest.

Broader concerns over political violence

The incident comes amid heightened concern over political violence in the United States and follows previous assassination attempts targeting Trump in recent years.

Security analysts say the breach is likely to prompt a review of protocols at high-profile political events, particularly those held in publicly accessible venues where a layered security coordination is required.

Investigators continue to examine the sequence of events, including how the suspect entered the building, reached restricted areas, and whether any warning signs were missed prior to the attack.