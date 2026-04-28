SIA, EastWest offer promo fares for cardholders

Cardholders can use a dedicated promo code when booking through Singapore Airlines’ website, mobile app, hotline or accredited travel agencies.

Added perks

Beyond discounted fares, select EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard holders are eligible for additional benefits tied to spending thresholds.

These include installment payment options of up to six months at zero interest, cash rebates for higher ticket purchases, and complimentary KrisFlyer Elite Gold status for qualifying transactions — granting lounge access and priority boarding privileges.

New cardholders may also receive bonus miles upon meeting minimum spending requirements within the first three months of card activation.

Travel demand push

The campaign comes as travel demand continues to recover, with airlines and banks offering bundled incentives to attract customers and encourage advance bookings.

“Our partnership with EastWest offers Filipino travelers greater value when they fly with Singapore Airlines,” said Liwei Tai, general manager for the Philippines.