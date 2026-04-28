SIA, EastWest offer promo fares for cardholders

Singapore Airlines and EastWest Bank have launched a joint promotion offering discounted fares and travel perks to credit cardholders, as airlines and financial institutions seek to stimulate outbound travel demand.
Under the “Unforgettable Getaways” campaign, EastWest credit cardholders can access promotional fares to select international destinations, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Maldives and Australia. The booking period runs from 23 April to 15 May for travel until 31 December.
Cardholders can use a dedicated promo code when booking through Singapore Airlines’ website, mobile app, hotline or accredited travel agencies.
Added perks
Beyond discounted fares, select EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard holders are eligible for additional benefits tied to spending thresholds.
These include installment payment options of up to six months at zero interest, cash rebates for higher ticket purchases, and complimentary KrisFlyer Elite Gold status for qualifying transactions — granting lounge access and priority boarding privileges.
New cardholders may also receive bonus miles upon meeting minimum spending requirements within the first three months of card activation.
Travel demand push
The campaign comes as travel demand continues to recover, with airlines and banks offering bundled incentives to attract customers and encourage advance bookings.
“Our partnership with EastWest offers Filipino travelers greater value when they fly with Singapore Airlines,” said Liwei Tai, general manager for the Philippines.
EastWest said the initiative aims to provide more flexible and rewarding travel options for its clients.
“Our cardholders deserve the best when they travel,” said Francis Ramon Tioseco, first vice president and card business group head.
Expanding travel access
Singapore Airlines operates multiple daily flights from Manila and Cebu to Singapore, with connections to other global destinations. Budget carrier Scoot also services routes from Clark, Iloilo and Davao, expanding access for travelers outside Metro Manila.
The joint campaign reflects continued efforts by airlines and financial institutions to leverage partnerships and loyalty programs in driving travel demand and customer engagement.