PAL, Mastercard bring back ‘Mastercard Mondays’ deals

Philippine Airlines (PAL), in partnership with Mastercard, has relaunched its “Mastercard Mondays” promo, offering discounted fares and travel perks for cardholders for a limited period.

Under the offer, Philippine-issued Mastercard holders can enjoy a 10% discount on roundtrip base fares every Monday of April and May 2026. The promo covers both domestic and international flights across all cabin classes, with travel dates starting 1 June 2026.