PAL, Mastercard bring back ‘Mastercard Mondays’ deals

Philippine Airlines (PAL), in partnership with Mastercard, has relaunched its “Mastercard Mondays” promo, offering discounted fares and travel perks for cardholders for a limited period.
Under the offer, Philippine-issued Mastercard holders can enjoy a 10% discount on roundtrip base fares every Monday of April and May 2026. The promo covers both domestic and international flights across all cabin classes, with travel dates starting 1 June 2026.
The discount is available on 6, 13, 20, 27 April and 4, 11, 18, 25 May. Travelers can avail of the offer by booking through the PAL website or mobile app and entering the promo code “MASTERCARD” upon payment using an eligible card.
PAL said the initiative aims to encourage travelers to plan ahead and secure flights early, as demand for travel continues to rise.
The promo is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible travel options and added value to passengers, while boosting bookings ahead of peak travel periods.
Philippine Airlines is the country’s flag carrier and one of Asia’s oldest airlines, operating flights from major hubs in Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to destinations across Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East.