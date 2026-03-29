SM ties up with Trip.com for travel rewards

The partnership forms part of SM’s broader strategy to integrate its retail, banking, property and lifestyle services into a seamless customer rewards system.

“Through strategic partnerships, both within and beyond the SM Group, we continue to enhance the value proposition for our members,” said Patrick Cua, chief operating officer of SMAC. “This collaboration with Trip.com further expands our travel ecosystem, allowing members to earn rewards while accessing local and global destinations.”

Trip.com operates in multiple countries and offers access to more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines, along with hundreds of thousands of tours and attractions worldwide.

To avail of the rewards, members must log in through the SMAC website and access Trip.com via the platform before completing their booking.

The tie-up adds to SMAC’s existing travel and lifestyle partnerships, including Philippine Airlines’ Mabuhay Miles, AirAsia Rewards and SM Hotels, as well as its expanding benefits across retail and financial services.