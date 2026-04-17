DBP expands financing support for Mindanao projects

Under the partnership, DBP will provide financing to qualified borrowers, including local government units, MSMEs, cooperatives, and social enterprises, with a focus on projects that drive inclusive growth.

Priority areas include climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, water and sanitation systems, healthcare and education facilities, and agri-industrial developments, reflecting the bank’s broader mandate to support key sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, the tripartite agreement assigns complementary roles to each agency. The DA-PRDP will provide technical assistance and endorse agriculture and fisheries projects, while MinDA will facilitate coordination and institutional support to ensure effective implementation.

The initiatives are expected to enhance farm and fishery productivity through infrastructure upgrades, technology adoption, and enterprise development—key components in strengthening food security in the region.

As of end-2025, the bank said it has approved P96.2 billion in loans for Mindanao-based projects, underscoring its growing role in financing regional development.