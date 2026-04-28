Sacred silhouette: Francis Libiran honors the modern bride through ‘Adoración’

Internationally-acclaimed Filipino designer Francis Libiran redefined global bridal couture with the world premiere of his 2026 collection, Adoración, last 18 and 19 April at The Peacock Wedding Hotel’s Duo Banquet Hall in Harbin, China.

The collection is an ethereally constructed homage to the Spanish concept of adoration — which serves as a poignant study of love in its most crystalline form. Libiran’s mastery is evident in the dialogue between handmade fabric sculptures and the meticulous delicacy of hand embroidery. Each piece acted as a garment of strength, where masterful silhouettes met opulent textures, proving that the Libiran woman does not just wear a dress; she inhabits a narrative of sacred commitment and contemporary sophistication.