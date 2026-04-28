PSC wants LRT access to RMSC

“I already mentioned it to the Mayor and the President. It deserves the transformation. Rizal deserves it,” Gregorio said.

The RMSC has undergone some renovations under Gregorio’s term.

The tennis center was renovated last year and was used for the staging of the Philippine Women’s Open last January, where tennis sensation Alex Eala played.

Also set to undergo renovations are the baseball and football stadiums inside the 92-year-old sports hub.

Gregorio said the main goal is to integrate nearby establishments with the Rizal Memorial for easier access for athletes.

“When I say seamless, I mean accessibility. Whether you’re from the LRT, you go to Rizal, you watch, or you park at SM, you eat at SM. It should be integrated,” said Gregorio, who is in talks with SM Prime Holdings chairman Hans Sy for a partnership.

“It should be part of a grand plan and SM is very open to preserving the heritage of Rizal Memorial.”