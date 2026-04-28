PSC wants LRT access to RMSC

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) wants the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) to be more accessible to both athletes and the public.
PSC chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio said he wants to have a pathway from the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Vito Cruz station so athletes can safely enter the premises.
Gregorio, a former sports and tourism official before assuming the top PSC post last July, said he also wants to invite the public by creating a plaza near the facilities.
“Our number one problem there is that we’re not connected to the LRT, right? If you have a major facility like this, you can’t just run on the street. It should be interconnected,” Gregorio said.
“My plan is to have a PSC plaza in front of a baseball field, a football field. Let’s just have iconic heritage structures next to each other.”
Gregorio said he is already in talks with Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos for the plans to go into full swing.
“I already mentioned it to the Mayor and the President. It deserves the transformation. Rizal deserves it,” Gregorio said.
The RMSC has undergone some renovations under Gregorio’s term.
The tennis center was renovated last year and was used for the staging of the Philippine Women’s Open last January, where tennis sensation Alex Eala played.
Also set to undergo renovations are the baseball and football stadiums inside the 92-year-old sports hub.
Gregorio said the main goal is to integrate nearby establishments with the Rizal Memorial for easier access for athletes.
“When I say seamless, I mean accessibility. Whether you’re from the LRT, you go to Rizal, you watch, or you park at SM, you eat at SM. It should be integrated,” said Gregorio, who is in talks with SM Prime Holdings chairman Hans Sy for a partnership.
“It should be part of a grand plan and SM is very open to preserving the heritage of Rizal Memorial.”