PABA eyes upgraded Rizal stadium

The Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) is doing everything it can to see the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium rehabilitated within the year.
PABA secretary general Michael Asuncion said they want the historic venue to be playable by November in time for the East Asia Cup with the help of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).
The federation and the PSC recently went to Chinese Taipei and met with officials from the Baseball Federation of Asia.
“With the help of the Philippine Sports Commission and DPWH, it will be finished by October and it will be ready by November. That is our time frame,” Asuncion said.
“There will be a big improvement because it will be cleaned and modernized.”
The baseball stadium is just one of the many improvements inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.
The tennis center was upgraded in time for the Philippine Women’s Open last January where Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala played.
Also set to be upgraded will be the football stadium as well as the creation of a new taekwondo training center.
Asuncion said they also coordinated with the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association to support the national men’s team.
“We talked about technical support. We would usually buy training gear in Japan, United States or Chinese Taipei,” Asuncion said.
“Since Chinese Taipei is the closest, they will be able to help us out.”