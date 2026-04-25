PABA eyes upgraded Rizal stadium

The federation and the PSC recently went to Chinese Taipei and met with officials from the Baseball Federation of Asia.

“With the help of the Philippine Sports Commission and DPWH, it will be finished by October and it will be ready by November. That is our time frame,” Asuncion said.

“There will be a big improvement because it will be cleaned and modernized.”

The baseball stadium is just one of the many improvements inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.