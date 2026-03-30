Pag-IBIG keeps 3% housing loan rate

“In keeping with the President’s directive, Pag-IBIG Fund will maintain the 3 percent interest rate for qualified socialized housing loans under the Expanded 4PH, so more Filipino workers can continue pursuing homeownership even during global uncertainty,” said Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, chair of the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

“By keeping monthly amortizations low, we help working families secure a home of their own while supporting sustained housing production and the jobs it generates,” he added.

Under the program, first-time homebuyers earning less than P47,856 per month in the NCR or P34,686 outside NCR may qualify for the subsidized rate for the first five years of their loan. All overseas Filipino workers are also eligible. Additionally, Pag-IBIG Fund’s Early Bird Promo allows the first 30,000 qualified borrowers to enjoy the 3% rate for the first 10 years, offering longer-term savings and predictable monthly payments.

Loans can cover socialized house-and-lot units up to P950,000 and condominiums up to P1.8 million, with up to P100,000 available for home improvements. With a 100 percent loan-to-value ratio, no cash equity is required. For example, monthly amortizations are approximately P4,005 for a house-and-lot unit and P7,589 for a condo — lower than typical rent. Eligible borrowers may also benefit from additional government subsidies that can reduce the interest rate to as low as 1 percent.

Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene C. Acosta emphasized that maintaining the 3 percent rate reflects the Fund’s strong fiscal position and commitment to President Marcos’ housing agenda.

“Our goal is to keep homeownership affordable for working Filipinos,” Acosta said. “We’re turning affordable financing into real opportunities to own a home.”

Beyond loan rates, Pag-IBIG is helping members find homes through regional housing fairs, which gather developers, financing institutions, and government support in one venue. The Central Luzon Housing Fair earlier this year featured over 40 developers and offered on-site loan application assistance. Similar fairs are planned for South Luzon, the Visayas, Mindanao and the NCR.

Pag-IBIG’s capacity to sustain support is backed by its record performance in 2025, releasing P140.54 billion in housing loans to 90,727 Filipino workers and their families, demonstrating both financial strength and its ongoing ability to help more Filipinos achieve homeownership.