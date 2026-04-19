PABA forges tieup with Taiwanese

The Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) and the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association have decided to join forces to improve the quality of the sport for Filipinos.
In an article by United Daily News, the Taiwanese offered to donate equipment to improve the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium as well as putting in place an exchange program between the youth teams of both sides.
In attendance during the handover were Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, PABA vice president Manny de Castro, secretary general Michael Asuncion and deputy secretary general Francis Diaz.
“Thank you, Philippine Sports Commission, for your steadfast support. Special thanks to Chairman John Patrick Gregorio for believing in and championing the program of the new PABA,” the federation said.
PABA and the PSC also had a meeting with Baseball Federation of Asia president Jeffrey Koo Jr. and even toured the SanChong and Xinzhuang Stadiums in New Taipei City.
The collaboration is a welcome development after the Philippines won the 33rd Southeast Asian Games gold medal in Thailand last December.
The Asian Games in Japan from 19 September to 4 October will be a big test for the Filipino batters as the Taiwanese, Japanese and South Korea are expected to challenge for the gold medal.