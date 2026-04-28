Metro residents, commuters risk toxic air over heat exhaustion

"You have to choose between the two: you either endure the heat but stay safe from the smog, or risk the toxic air to keep cool," Ramirez said. "Of course, you'll choose not to suffer from the extreme heat."



Ramirez criticized the severe lack of information dissemination from authorities regarding the landfill fire. When the smog first reached Pasay, her neighborhood panicked, assuming a nearby house was on fire. It took local officials several minutes to clarify that the thick haze was from the distant Navotas facility — a crisis her working parents knew nothing about.



"The government needs to create a better way to make everyone aware of what is happening," Ramirez said, noting that working-class citizens often miss both online and televised news broadcasts.



She also highlighted the financial burden of the compounding crises. After spending nearly 1,800 pesos on a small air cooler to survive the heat, she argued that the local government must provide free protective gear rather than expect residents to shoulder the cost.



"If my budget is limited, will I still buy a pack of face masks for 50 pesos?" Ramirez asked. She urged officials to allocate funds for free masks and establish immediate health care access across Metro Manila for underprivileged residents experiencing asthma or breathing issues.



Information gaps are actively compounding the public health crisis across the capital. Merlita Espiritu, a 71-year-old resident of Santa Mesa, Manila, remains completely unaware of the Department of Health's urgent advisory for vulnerable populations to use specialized face masks outdoors.



"I only wear a face mask when I go to the hospital for checkups," Espiritu said, noting she is not worried about the air because her home is "well-ventilated and shaded."