Metro residents, commuters risk toxic air over heat exhaustion

As toxic smog from the weeks-long Navotas landfill fire blankets Metro Manila amid dangerous heat index levels, residents face a risky compromise: breathe hazardous air or overheat behind a face mask.
For 21-year-old college student Anne Pineda, who regularly commutes from Cavite to Manila, wearing a mask is no longer an option despite her pre-hypertension and vulnerability to heat-induced dizziness.
"I really can't do it because it's already too hot," Pineda said. "If I wear a mask, I might not be able to breathe at all."
In Pasay City, 22-year-old data encoder and student Alyssa Ramirez described the panic when a dense, rubber-scented fog enveloped her neighborhood late Sunday. Yet despite having no air conditioning at home, she and her vulnerable family members refuse to wear masks indoors due to the sweltering heat.
"You have to choose between the two: you either endure the heat but stay safe from the smog, or risk the toxic air to keep cool," Ramirez said. "Of course, you'll choose not to suffer from the extreme heat."
Ramirez criticized the severe lack of information dissemination from authorities regarding the landfill fire. When the smog first reached Pasay, her neighborhood panicked, assuming a nearby house was on fire. It took local officials several minutes to clarify that the thick haze was from the distant Navotas facility — a crisis her working parents knew nothing about.
"The government needs to create a better way to make everyone aware of what is happening," Ramirez said, noting that working-class citizens often miss both online and televised news broadcasts.
She also highlighted the financial burden of the compounding crises. After spending nearly 1,800 pesos on a small air cooler to survive the heat, she argued that the local government must provide free protective gear rather than expect residents to shoulder the cost.
"If my budget is limited, will I still buy a pack of face masks for 50 pesos?" Ramirez asked. She urged officials to allocate funds for free masks and establish immediate health care access across Metro Manila for underprivileged residents experiencing asthma or breathing issues.
Information gaps are actively compounding the public health crisis across the capital. Merlita Espiritu, a 71-year-old resident of Santa Mesa, Manila, remains completely unaware of the Department of Health's urgent advisory for vulnerable populations to use specialized face masks outdoors.
"I only wear a face mask when I go to the hospital for checkups," Espiritu said, noting she is not worried about the air because her home is "well-ventilated and shaded."
Call for better facilities, aid, and reduced carbon emissions
Frustrated residents are demanding systemic interventions over stop-gap masking and heat advisories.
"The government needs to do something so that even the underprivileged can find ways to cope," Ramirez said. She also demanded actionable changes for students amidst the heat. "They need to allocate budgets for schools, especially state universities without air conditioning, to provide enough air conditioners or electric fans. If the budget really can't handle it, they should at least build water facilities where students can get free water."
Pineda meanwhile emphasized the need to address the broader environmental factors exacerbating the heat.
"Fix the system," Pineda said. "I think there could be alternatives for carbon consumption, like fixing transportation so people can commute instead of using more private cars," she said, highlighting that one of the biggest contributors of global warming comes from vehicle exhaust and fuel production.
She also encouraged the government to initiate community-driven interventions, such as conducting Earth Hours, citing their immediate impact even for just a few moments of time.