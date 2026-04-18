Wear masks amid poor air, QC residents urged

Authorities said air quality is being continuously monitored to keep residents informed. The advisory comes as thick smoke from a recent landfill fire in Navotas City drifted across parts of Metro Manila, contributing to the decline in air quality.

The blaze, which involved piles of garbage and residual waste, sent plumes of smoke into nearby communities, raising concerns over possible health risks from prolonged exposure.

Local officials earlier said the fire was contained, but residual smoke and smoldering waste continued to affect surrounding areas, including parts of Quezon City, depending on wind direction.

Environmental authorities warned that such incidents can release harmful pollutants, including fine particulate matter that may trigger respiratory issues.

In Manila, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office also flagged several areas, including Anda Circle, San Sebastian Residences, Sta. Ana Hospital, and the Tayuman area, as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” based on air quality monitoring.

Residents, particularly those with respiratory conditions, were advised to limit outdoor exposure and wear masks.

Authorities said the smoke from the Navotas landfill fire continues to affect parts of Metro Manila, with efforts ongoing to contain emissions caused by methane buildup beneath the dumpsite.