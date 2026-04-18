Photos

Manila' air quality

Commuters and pedestrians at the intersection of UN and Taft Avenues wear face masks on Saturday, 18 April 2026. Air quality stations in Anda Circle, San Sebastian Residences, and Sta. Ana Hospital reported Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (UFSG) levels, while Very Unhealthy conditions were recorded at the Tayuman station. The public is advised to limit outdoor activities and wear face masks as protection against air pollution. Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with respiratory conditions are strongly urged to stay indoors.