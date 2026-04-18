10 Filipino seafarers returned home

The crew members were welcomed by personnel from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), led by Director Augusto San Diego, to provide financial assistance, in coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Various government programs are also ready to support their smooth return to the country, such as free training, livelihood support, or re-employment facilitation.

Their safe return was made possible through the coordination between the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), in partnership with their shipowner and manning agency in the Philippines.

It can be recalled that the vessel MT Aqua 1 was located 17 nautical miles north of the Ras Laffan Industrial Hub in Qatar when it was struck by an Iranian cruise missile on 1 April, causing a fire that was immediately extinguished by the crew.

Despite the incident, none of the 21 Filipino crew members on board the ship were hurt.