Japanese envoy inspects Navotas Landfill

Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya joined Cabinet members and local officials Tuesday for a site inspection of the Navotas Sanitary Landfill to review ongoing disaster response efforts.
Endo was accompanied by Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon, Environment Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna, and Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco. The group received a technical briefing from the Japan Disaster Relief expert team, which was dispatched from Japan to assist with the facility’s current situation.
During the inspection, Endo thanked the relief team for their technical assistance and expressed hope for a swift resolution to the issues at the site.
The diplomatic visit comes as Manila prepares for the arrival of Fumio Kishida, the special envoy of the Japanese prime minister and supreme advisor to the Parliamentary Association of Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC). Kishida is scheduled to visit the Philippines from 30 April to 2 May.
While in the country, the former prime minister will meet with high-level Philippine officials to discuss bilateral relations and promote initiatives under the AZEC framework, which focuses on regional decarbonization and energy security.