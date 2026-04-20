Japan ambassador engages students, leaders in Davao trip

Endo Kazuya visited Davao City from 16 to 17 April 2026 to lead a lecture series on Japan-Philippines relations, engaging students and faculty from Holy Cross of Davao College and Ateneo de Davao University.
The visit forms part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines. The lectures focused on bilateral cooperation in the economy, security and people-to-people exchanges, while also highlighting longstanding historical ties between Japan and the Mindanao region.
At Holy Cross of Davao College, Madam Endo led a cultural presentation that included ikebana workshops. At Ateneo de Davao University, the ambassador and Madam Endo also visited a Japanese language class, interacting with students through basic greetings and exchanges.
Beyond academic engagements, Endo met with key stakeholders in the Davao community. On 16 April, he joined a fellowship lunch with alumni of the Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Program Davao Region Chapter and paid a courtesy call on Sebastian Duterte to strengthen bilateral cooperation at the local level.
The ambassador also met with members of the local business community to explore opportunities for expanded economic collaboration.
On 17 April, Endo met with Leo Tereso Magno of the Mindanao Development Authority to discuss ongoing development initiatives in the region. He also visited the site of Davao City’s waste-to-energy project, supported by Japan’s Official Development Assistance.