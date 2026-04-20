Japan ambassador engages students, leaders in Davao trip

Endo Kazuya visited Davao City from 16 to 17 April 2026 to lead a lecture series on Japan-Philippines relations, engaging students and faculty from Holy Cross of Davao College and Ateneo de Davao University.

The visit forms part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines. The lectures focused on bilateral cooperation in the economy, security and people-to-people exchanges, while also highlighting longstanding historical ties between Japan and the Mindanao region.