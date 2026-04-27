Korean ace back as ToL gets underway

Defending champion Joo Dae Young will be back in the saddle as the MPTC Tour of Luzon (ToL) 2026 officially kicks off with the Opening Ceremony and Team Presentation on Tuesday afternoon at CaSoBe in Calatagan with 13 teams — six foreign and seven local — showcasing their imposing and shiny jerseys ahead of what is expected to be a grueling 14-stage race dubbed “A Heritage in Motion.”

Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, chairman of Tour co-presentor Philippine Sports Commission who’s now known as the “Father of the Tour of Luzon Revival,” and MPTC Tour of Luzon chief organizer and chief executive officer (CEO) Arrey Perez will address the 91 riders of various nationalities in the program that will culminate with an amazing fireworks display on the shores off Balayan Bay.