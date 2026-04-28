Google upgrades Chrome

Google has rolled out new AI-powered enhancements to its Chrome browser, introducing built-in capabilities designed to help users in the Philippines search, understand, and act on information more efficiently. Powered by Gemini 3.1, the update will initially be available on desktop and iOS, while Android users can activate Gemini across apps by holding the power button.

The upgrade centers on a side panel that allows users to interact with web content without switching tabs. The AI assistant can summarize long articles, answer questions, generate content such as quizzes, and recall previously visited pages. It also connects with Google services including Gmail, Maps, Calendar, and YouTube, allowing users to perform tasks like scheduling meetings or sending emails directly within the browser. Gemini can also work across multiple tabs, helping users consolidate information, compare products, or organize research.