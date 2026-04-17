Gemini gets personal

Google has launched its “Personal Intelligence” feature in the Philippines, bringing a more personalized experience to its Gemini AI platform by connecting user data across apps like Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search.

The feature allows Gemini to generate tailored responses by drawing on a user’s past emails, photos and activity — offering functions such as trip planning based on previous travel history. Google said the system, powered by Gemini 3, is designed to move beyond generic AI responses toward more context-aware assistance.