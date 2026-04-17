Gemini gets personal

Google has launched its “Personal Intelligence” feature in the Philippines, bringing a more personalized experience to its Gemini AI platform by connecting user data across apps like Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search.
The feature allows Gemini to generate tailored responses by drawing on a user’s past emails, photos and activity — offering functions such as trip planning based on previous travel history. Google said the system, powered by Gemini 3, is designed to move beyond generic AI responses toward more context-aware assistance.
Google emphasized that the feature is opt-in and built with privacy controls, allowing users to choose which apps to connect and to disable the function at any time. The rollout will initially cover paid subscribers, with broader access expected in the coming weeks.