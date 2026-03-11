Go bats for tax-free incentives, rewards

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is calling for stronger support for Filipino athletes by imposing tax exemptions for incentives and rewards granted to national athletes and coaches who emerged victorious in major international competitions.
Explaining his affirmative vote in the third and final reading of the amendments to the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act on Monday, Go stressed that he aims to strengthen incentives for national athletes, ensure equal recognition for para athletes, and encourage greater private sector support by removing tax burdens on rewards given to athletes.
“Mr. President, I just want to explain my affirmative vote and take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues for supporting the bill amending the incentives of national athletes and coaches,” Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, said in his manifestation before the Senate.
He noted that the measure recognizes the achievements of athletes with disabilities and seeks to place them on equal footing with other national athletes in terms of incentives and recognition.
“This measure aims to provide our athletes with disabilities with recognition on equal footing as other national athletes, by ensuring that they receive fair and just incentives for their achievements. We can’t fault them for being born with disability,” Go said.
“But the glory that they bring to the country is the same as that of our national athletes. That’s why we should also give them equal incentives. This amendment will further promote inclusivity and equality in the Philippine sports sector.”
Go also explained that the additional incentives proposed under the measure will be supported by existing funding mechanisms through the National Sports Development Fund, which is administered by the Philippine Sports Commission.
“The funding requirement for the increase in incentives for para athletes is covered by the National Sports Development Fund of the Philippine Sports Commission. It is taken from the net cash income of the PAGCOR remitted directly as a special account to the National Sports Development Fund,” he explained.
The lawmaker also cited a recent Supreme Court decision affirming the requirement for government gaming agencies to remit funds intended to support sports development.
“It is also very timely because just recently, the Supreme Court, with finality, affirmed its decision directing the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to remit a portion of their income for the funding of the PSC,” he said.
“Before, these agencies were not remitting the whole share of the PSC in accordance to the law. Now, the decision is already with finality, which means that we already have funding from the NSDF. As such, the funding for this measure will be adequately and sustainably covered by the NSDF.”
Beyond government incentives, Go underscored the importance of encouraging the private sector to support Filipino athletes. He pointed out that taxes imposed on rewards and incentives from private donors have discouraged greater participation from individuals and corporations willing to assist.
“We have also included an amendment to provide tax exemption on incentives, bonuses, and rewards granted to national athletes who win in international sports competitions, as well as to their coaches, whether these come from public or private entities, or from private individuals. Gifts and rewards from private individuals and corporations are still subject to the donor’s tax of 6 percent,” Go explained.
“Furthermore, the value of the donation is not fully deductible from the donor’s taxable income. This creates a tax burden that hinders private sector efforts to contribute meaningfully to the support and development of Filipino athletes. They will be encouraged to give incentives, especially those in the private sector.”