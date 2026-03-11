Go bats for tax-free incentives, rewards

“Mr. President, I just want to explain my affirmative vote and take this opportunity to thank all of our colleagues for supporting the bill amending the incentives of national athletes and coaches,” Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, said in his manifestation before the Senate.

He noted that the measure recognizes the achievements of athletes with disabilities and seeks to place them on equal footing with other national athletes in terms of incentives and recognition.

“This measure aims to provide our athletes with disabilities with recognition on equal footing as other national athletes, by ensuring that they receive fair and just incentives for their achievements. We can’t fault them for being born with disability,” Go said.

“But the glory that they bring to the country is the same as that of our national athletes. That’s why we should also give them equal incentives. This amendment will further promote inclusivity and equality in the Philippine sports sector.”

Go also explained that the additional incentives proposed under the measure will be supported by existing funding mechanisms through the National Sports Development Fund, which is administered by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“The funding requirement for the increase in incentives for para athletes is covered by the National Sports Development Fund of the Philippine Sports Commission. It is taken from the net cash income of the PAGCOR remitted directly as a special account to the National Sports Development Fund,” he explained.

The lawmaker also cited a recent Supreme Court decision affirming the requirement for government gaming agencies to remit funds intended to support sports development.

“It is also very timely because just recently, the Supreme Court, with finality, affirmed its decision directing the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to remit a portion of their income for the funding of the PSC,” he said.