Flagg rookie year ends with injury

"Cooper Flagg (left ankle sprain) will not return to tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls," said the Mavericks' social media account.

It was a bitter end to a regular season that was disappointing for the Mavericks, who failed to reach the playoffs, but full of personal records for Flagg.

Drafted first overall after a single college season at Duke University, Flagg this month became the first teenager to score 50 in an NBA game, during a loss to Orlando.

He also joined Michael Jordan as the only rookies to post multiple games of 45 or more points in their debut seasons.