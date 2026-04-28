Feeding program lifts child nutrition

Under the program, beneficiaries from Kinder to Grade 3 received one complete nutritious meal and milk five times a week, alongside nutrition education for parents and guardians.

Addressing malnutrition

Data from the National Nutrition Council showed that Camarines Sur recorded among the highest cases of undernutrition in the Bicol Region in 2024, with more than 11,000 underweight and nearly 22,000 stunted children under five.

In Gainza, many young learners were found to be undernourished, affecting their ability to stay active and perform in school.

The program aimed to address these gaps not only by providing meals but also by strengthening household capacity to sustain proper nutrition practices.

A key component of the initiative was the involvement of parents and local stakeholders.

Parents participated in meal preparation and attended sessions on nutrition, hygiene and home gardening, allowing them to apply what they learned beyond the duration of the feeding cycle.

Teachers and health workers also played a role in identifying beneficiaries and monitoring progress through regular assessments.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to experience better health and nutritious meals. We hope more communities and children can benefit from programs like this,” said Aileen Boongaling, a Teacher II at Malbong Elementary School.

Measurable gains

By the end of the six-month program, 94 percent of participating children showed improved nutritional status, with an average weight gain of 3.20 kilograms.

At the household level, 84 percent of families demonstrated improved knowledge and practices related to nutrition and hygiene, supporting longer-term benefits for the community.

Organizers said the initiative underscored the importance of collaboration among schools, families and partner institutions in addressing child health challenges.