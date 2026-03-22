Aboitiz Foods’ Project Omelette expands to MisOcc

Aboitiz Foods, through Pilmico Foods Corporation (Pilmico) and in partnership with Aboitiz Foundation and World Vision, has expanded its Project Omelette rural livelihood assistance program to Misamis Occidental.
Four egg machines, 192 ready-to-lay hens, two months’ worth of poultry feed, an egg-weighing scale, animal health products, and technical support from Pilmico were turned over to the Makugihon community savings and credit association (comsca) in Barangay Balon, Tudela town on 11 March. The livelihood package is expected to help the Makugihon Comsca generate income from egg production and sale while improving nutrition in the community.
“Through collaboration with our partner organizations, the local government unit, and the barangay, we hope this livelihood will succeed and inspire members to sustain and grow the project,” said Greg Canoy, corporate social responsibility supervisor at Aboitiz Foods, during the turnover ceremony.
“Our commitment to nourishing the future together continues to guide our work. We ensure that our progress is shared, allowing our communities to move forward alongside us.”
World Vision emphasized that the initiative reflects a shared commitment to empowering families and strengthening communities through sustainable livelihood opportunities.
“It is truly a blessing that this livelihood project was finally turned over to our CoMSCA group, as it is a dream come true for us,” said Rosevilla Cabasag, program manager for Mindanao at World Vision, adding, “This initiative will help the group earn sustainable income, provide the community with easier access to quality eggs, and contribute to the barangay’s economic development.”
For beneficiaries, the project represents both an opportunity and a responsibility to grow a livelihood that will support their families and community.
“The quality of the hens and Pilmico feeds is very good. As ‘Makugihon’ means hardworking, we will work diligently with our members to make this livelihood successful and sustainable for many years to come,” said Erma S. Tabiliran, chairperson of Makugihon Comsca.
Earlier in October 2025, Aboitiz Foods, Aboitiz Foundation and World Vision turned over egg production livelihood kits to three Comsca groups in Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte — helping jumpstart sustainable poultry enterprises for local communities.
The initiative continues to gain ground, with Aboitiz Foods partnering with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to bring the project to Bukidnon, where four egg machine livelihood kits will be turned over to a cooperative in Mantibugao this month.
Since 2014, the Pilmico Livelihood Kit Program has supported over 1,000 beneficiaries across the country through partnerships with the DA, DAR, Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Micro-finance Inc., and World Vision. Under this program, Aboitiz Foods has distributed egg machine kits, bakery starter packages, gilts, piglets, aquaponic sets and quails. Aside from the livelihood packages, Pilmico has also provided technical training and support to beneficiaries to ensure the sustainability of their agribusinesses.
Through initiatives like Project Omelette, Aboitiz Foods continues to live out its brand promise, “Together, We Nourish the Future,” by supporting livelihoods, empowering families and strengthening communities. Partnerships with like-minded organizations like World Vision help create shared value — enabling families to build sustainable incomes while improving access to nutritious food for communities across the country.