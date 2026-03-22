Aboitiz Foods’ Project Omelette expands to MisOcc

World Vision emphasized that the initiative reflects a shared commitment to empowering families and strengthening communities through sustainable livelihood opportunities.

“It is truly a blessing that this livelihood project was finally turned over to our CoMSCA group, as it is a dream come true for us,” said Rosevilla Cabasag, program manager for Mindanao at World Vision, adding, “This initiative will help the group earn sustainable income, provide the community with easier access to quality eggs, and contribute to the barangay’s economic development.”

For beneficiaries, the project represents both an opportunity and a responsibility to grow a livelihood that will support their families and community.

“The quality of the hens and Pilmico feeds is very good. As ‘Makugihon’ means hardworking, we will work diligently with our members to make this livelihood successful and sustainable for many years to come,” said Erma S. Tabiliran, chairperson of Makugihon Comsca.

Earlier in October 2025, Aboitiz Foods, Aboitiz Foundation and World Vision turned over egg production livelihood kits to three Comsca groups in Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte — helping jumpstart sustainable poultry enterprises for local communities.

The initiative continues to gain ground, with Aboitiz Foods partnering with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) to bring the project to Bukidnon, where four egg machine livelihood kits will be turned over to a cooperative in Mantibugao this month.