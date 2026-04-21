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DHSUD anchors relocation push for NSCR families

DHSUD anchors relocation push for NSCR families
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The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) played a key role in the successful relocation of families affected by the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), as beneficiaries begin rebuilding their lives in permanent housing in Pampanga.

Working alongside the Department of Transportation, the National Housing Authority and other agencies, DHSUD helped facilitate the transfer of project-affected persons to resettlement sites, including San Fernando View Residences Phase 3, where over 300 housing units have already been awarded.

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Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said the relocation effort follows the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure affected families are moved to safe, livable communities with access to utilities and livelihood support.

Beneficiaries said the relocation has significantly improved their living conditions, citing safer homes, better sanitation and protection from flooding compared to their previous residences along the railway tracks.

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The NSCR project, once completed, is expected to cut travel time between Clark and Calamba to about two hours, while supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs and daily commuters.

Department of Housing and Urban Settlements (DHSUD)
Jose Ramon Aliling

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