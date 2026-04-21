DHSUD helps resettle NSCR displaced families

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) played a key role in the successful relocation of families affected by the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), as beneficiaries begin rebuilding their lives in permanent housing in Pampanga.

Working alongside the Department of Transportation, the National Housing Authority and other agencies, DHSUD helped facilitate the transfer of project-affected persons to resettlement sites, including San Fernando View Residences Phase 3, where more than 300 housing units have already been awarded.