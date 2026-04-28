DMW assists missing seafarer’s family

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac has visited and assured the family of missing Filipino seafarer George Francis Miranda of government assistance.
Miranda went missing after a maritime incident involving the UAE-flagged vessel M/V Mussafah 2 in the Strait of Hormuz.
The seafarer’s last communication with his wife was on 5 March at 8:43 p.m. Manila time.
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the family would receive legal and welfare assistance, including coordination with lawyers knowledgeable in United Arab Emirates maritime and labor laws.
The agency added that it is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs and foreign authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and monitor developments.
Likewise, the DMW also said it continues to monitor the situation of Filipino seafarers onboard vessels in the Persian Gulf amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.