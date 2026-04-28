DFA: Co allegedly used expired passport to travel Czech Republic

Amid the international alert, the DFA cancelled one regular and one diplomatic passport in December 2025 in compliance with a Philippine court order, rendering both documents invalid and subsequently reporting the action to the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

The department added that the action was immediately communicated to Interpol, guaranteeing that international law enforcement authorities were knowledgeable of the status of Co’s travel permits.

The move effectively rendered the passports invalid for international travel and flagged the individual in global monitoring systems.

The DFA also issued the explanation amid public interest and reports regarding Co’s alleged movements abroad.

Currently, the department has not yet provided additional details on the conditions of the court order or Co’s current location.