NBI: Zaldy Co passports canceled

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed that all passports of former congressman Zaldy Co have been canceled as authorities await formal instructions following reports of his arrest in Prague, Czech Republic.
In an interview, NBI director Melvin Matibag said the bureau has yet to receive directives on how to proceed, noting that coordination is ongoing with the Department of Justice and the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Matibag said Co is currently under the custody of Czech authorities, but details surrounding his condition and case remain unclear. He added that any move to return Co to the Philippines would require inter-agency coordination and guidance from national leadership.
He also dismissed unverified reports that Co holds foreign citizenship or legal status abroad, saying there is no record to support such claims. Authorities are continuing to verify his movements in Europe while awaiting official instructions.