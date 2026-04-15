Woman nabbed in Ilocos Norte buy-bust; shabu seized

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by anti-drug operatives in Burgos Ilocos Norte on the morning of 14 April, resulting in the confiscation of suspected illegal drugs and marked money.

The operation, carried out at around 9:38 a.m. in Barangay 1 Poblacion, was led by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit.

Authorities identified the suspect as a single woman working as a collector and a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Bangui, Ilocos Norte. She was apprehended after allegedly selling a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance to a police poseur-buyer.