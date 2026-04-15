Woman nabbed in Ilocos Norte buy-bust; shabu seized

A 42-year-old woman was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by anti-drug operatives in Burgos Ilocos Norte on the morning of 14 April, resulting in the confiscation of suspected illegal drugs and marked money.
The operation, carried out at around 9:38 a.m. in Barangay 1 Poblacion, was led by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit.
Authorities identified the suspect as a single woman working as a collector and a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Bangui, Ilocos Norte. She was apprehended after allegedly selling a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance to a police poseur-buyer.
Operatives recovered additional items from the suspect, including one genuine P500 bill used as marked money, along with 11 pieces of P500 boodle money, three more sachets containing suspected illegal drugs, one empty plastic sachet, an Android mobile phone, and P300 in cash believed to be personal money.
Police said the marking and inventory of the seized items were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and witnesses, in compliance with standard procedures.
The total estimated weight of the recovered substances was approximately one gram, with a standard drug price valued at P6,800.
Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 are being prepared against the suspect.