Caprice, Heath lead ‘You’re My Favorite Song’

“CapEath” fans have something new to look forward to as Caprice Cayetano and Heath Jornales step into the spotlight as the lead stars of the upcoming romantic drama series You’re My Favorite Song.
The project, announced by GMA Public Affairs on 25 April, marks the duo’s first time headlining a television series together, an exciting milestone in their rising careers.
Adding to the buzz, the pair will be joined by fellow former Pinoy Big Brother housemates Marco Masa and Clifford, rounding out a fresh and dynamic young ensemble expected to deliver plenty of romantic thrills and lighthearted moments.
Behind the camera, the series will be directed by JP Habac, known for the acclaimed film I’m Drunk, I Love You. The original concept comes from Mark Ivan Caro, with the script penned by Erwin Caezar Bravo, whose previous works include Black Rider and My Ilonggo Girl.
You’re My Favorite Song is slated to air on GMA Network later this year, promising a heartfelt mix of romance, youth and music for viewers.