Caprice, Heath lead ‘You’re My Favorite Song’

Adding to the buzz, the pair will be joined by fellow former Pinoy Big Brother housemates Marco Masa and Clifford, rounding out a fresh and dynamic young ensemble expected to deliver plenty of romantic thrills and lighthearted moments.

Behind the camera, the series will be directed by JP Habac, known for the acclaimed film I’m Drunk, I Love You. The original concept comes from Mark Ivan Caro, with the script penned by Erwin Caezar Bravo, whose previous works include Black Rider and My Ilonggo Girl.

You’re My Favorite Song is slated to air on GMA Network later this year, promising a heartfelt mix of romance, youth and music for viewers.