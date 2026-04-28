CamSur bus driver faces drug test, license suspension

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has summoned a bus operator and driver to a 14 May hearing after a multi-vehicle crash in Camarines Sur left several passengers injured.
Reports said that the accident occurred early Saturday morning along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Sigamot. Authorities said the bus, operated by Raymond Transportation, was traveling the highway when the driver reportedly swerved to avoid an oncoming motorcycle.
The sudden maneuver caused the bus to collide with two motorcycles and another vehicle before crashing into a roadside convenience store.
LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said the driver must undergo a mandatory drug test and attend a road safety seminar as part of the agency’s preliminary investigation.
Mendoza also ordered the bus company to provide preventive maintenance records for the vehicle involved in the crash.
“The investigation will give both the operator and the driver the chance to explain their side,” Mendoza said. “I expect them to cooperate because it’s their franchise that is at stake here.”
The Land Transportation Office has already issued a 90-day preventive suspension of the driver’s license and placed the bus on alert status pending the results of the probe.