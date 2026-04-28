CamSur bus driver faces drug test, license suspension

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has summoned a bus operator and driver to a 14 May hearing after a multi-vehicle crash in Camarines Sur left several passengers injured.

Reports said that the accident occurred early Saturday morning along Maharlika Highway in Barangay Sigamot. Authorities said the bus, operated by Raymond Transportation, was traveling the highway when the driver reportedly swerved to avoid an oncoming motorcycle.