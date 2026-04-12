LTFRB issues show cause order vs bus operator in CamSur crash

“We have been consistent in our message to PUV drivers and operators to prioritize road safety because what is involved here is the safety of passengers who trust their lives and limbs to them,” Mendoza said.

“We will not stop reminding the PUV sector, and we will not stop going after violators of franchise rules and regulations in the interest and welfare of passengers and all road users,” he added.

Under the SCO, the bus operator was directed to submit the roadworthiness test and inspection report of the vehicle, certified true copies of its Certificate of Registration and Official Receipt, and proof of compliance with driver proficiency requirements.

The operator must also provide clearances from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine National Police (PNP), and barangay authorities for the authorized driver and conductor, as well as proof of insurance coverage.

The LTFRB also ordered the driver to undergo compulsory drug testing at a Department of Health-accredited facility.

The bus operator was given five days to submit a verified explanation and is scheduled to appear before the LTFRB Regional Office in Rawis, Legazpi City on April 20 at 10 a.m.