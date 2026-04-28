LTFRB probes bus operator, driver after CamSur road crash

The bus, reportedly under Raymond Corporation, was said to be attempting to avoid an oncoming motorcycle while navigating the highway.

This sudden maneuver reportedly caused the bus to make contact with two motorcycles and another vehicle before crashing into a sari-sari store along the road.

Atty. Vigor Mendoza, chairman of the LTFRB, said the driver of the passenger vehicle would undergo a mandatory drug test and attend a road safety seminar during the preliminary investigation.

Mendoza also ordered the operator to present documents regarding any preventive maintenance the bus underwent prior to its deployment on the route.

Both individuals are required to appear before the LTFRB’s main office for a hearing on 14 May.

“The investigation will give both the operator and the driver to explain their side. I expect them to cooperate because it’s their franchise that is at stake here,” he said.

In an earlier development, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a 90-day preventive suspension on the driver’s license and placed the concerned bus on alert status.