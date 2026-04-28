BOC sold luxury car linked to POGO

“We’re talking about P5 million, P10 million. I guess the rising oil prices we are experiencing really affect the number of bidders,” Obillos said.

“Maybe there are also some people who aren’t interested in luxury vehicles. We are doing our best to market them,” she added.

The 11 remaining POGO-linked vehicles include a 2019 Toyota Alphard with a floor price of P2.6 million, a 2024 BMW XM priced at P7.8 million, a 2022 Mercedes-Benz G650 worth P63 million, and a 2021 McLaren Senna valued at P102 million.

Obillos said the BOC has yet to determine whether another round of auctions will be conducted for these luxury vehicles or if they will be offered through a negotiated sale, which takes place after three failed public auctions.

Proceeds from the sale of POGO-linked vehicles will be allocated as follows: 70 percent to the Port of Manila’s collection, 20 percent to the auction fund, and 10 percent to the intelligence fund or informers’ reward.

The BOC added that 100 percent of the proceeds from luxury cars linked to the flood control scandal will be remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury.

Another auction is scheduled on 7 May, featuring a different set of six POGO-linked vehicles. The BOC expects to generate more than P69 million from this batch.

Meanwhile, four more luxury vehicles previously owned by the Discayas will be offered through negotiated sale on 30 April. The BOC has previously sold nine Discaya-owned vehicles.

Obillos noted that the image of the previous owners may be a factor in why these four vehicles, including a Maserati, have yet to be sold.

She also said that the BOC has already coordinated with the Land Transportation Office for the registration of a vehicle previously owned by the Discayas that was acquired in an earlier auction.