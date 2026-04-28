Ball is with the Court

The recent oral arguments before the Supreme Court on unprogrammed funds were more than a technical budget dispute. They were a constitutional moment. Beginning 7 April 2026 and continuing in subsequent hearings, the Court confronted consolidated petitions challenging provisions in the 2024 to 2026 General Appropriations Acts that allowed the continued use and expansion of Unprogrammed Appropriations.
At the core of the hearings was a simple but powerful question: when does flexibility in budgeting become a constitutional overreach?
Petitioners, including former lawmakers and civic groups, argued that unprogrammed appropriations had evolved into something far beyond their intended purpose. Originally conceived as standby funds triggered only by excess revenues or new financing, these allocations now allegedly function as a parallel spending authority, one that can be activated without the same level of legislative scrutiny.
Their counsels did not mince words. In one of the most striking exchanges, lawyers described these funds as blank checks and even a shadow budget, warning that they dilute Congress’ exclusive power of the purse.
Equally significant were arguments highlighting how the scope of these funds had expanded from a limited number of purposes to dozens, effectively transforming a contingency mechanism into a broad discretionary pool. This expansion is not merely arithmetic. It is constitutional. It speaks to who truly controls public spending after the budget is enacted.
On the other side, the government defended unprogrammed funds as necessary fiscal tools. In a modern economy marked by uncertainty, the executive requires flexibility to respond to changing conditions, whether through infrastructure acceleration, debt servicing, or emergency spending. The argument is pragmatic. Rigid budgeting may paralyze governance.
But this is precisely why the Court’s role is indispensable.
The Constitution does not prohibit innovation in fiscal management. What it demands is accountability. The power of the purse belongs to Congress, not as a privilege, but as a safeguard for the Filipino people. Every peso appropriated must be traceable to a deliberate legislative act. At the same time, governance cannot be reduced to paralysis by procedure. The executive must retain enough room to act decisively when circumstances demand.
The Supreme Court now stands at the intersection of these principles.
It has the opportunity to draw a clear constitutional line, to affirm that flexibility in execution cannot come at the expense of transparency in authorization. It can require stricter triggers, clearer conditions, and more robust reporting mechanisms for unprogrammed funds, ensuring they remain contingent, not discretionary.
Ultimately, this is not just about budgets. It is about trust.
In a time when public scrutiny over government spending is heightened, especially amid controversies surrounding infrastructure and discretionary funds, the Court’s decision will signal whether the system still honors the basic promise of democratic governance, that public funds are spent not in the shadows, but in full view of the people they serve.