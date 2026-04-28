Ball is with the Court

Petitioners, including former lawmakers and civic groups, argued that unprogrammed appropriations had evolved into something far beyond their intended purpose. Originally conceived as standby funds triggered only by excess revenues or new financing, these allocations now allegedly function as a parallel spending authority, one that can be activated without the same level of legislative scrutiny.

Their counsels did not mince words. In one of the most striking exchanges, lawyers described these funds as blank checks and even a shadow budget, warning that they dilute Congress’ exclusive power of the purse.

Equally significant were arguments highlighting how the scope of these funds had expanded from a limited number of purposes to dozens, effectively transforming a contingency mechanism into a broad discretionary pool. This expansion is not merely arithmetic. It is constitutional. It speaks to who truly controls public spending after the budget is enacted.

On the other side, the government defended unprogrammed funds as necessary fiscal tools. In a modern economy marked by uncertainty, the executive requires flexibility to respond to changing conditions, whether through infrastructure acceleration, debt servicing, or emergency spending. The argument is pragmatic. Rigid budgeting may paralyze governance.

But this is precisely why the Court’s role is indispensable.