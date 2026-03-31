SC sets oral arguments on contested ‘unprogrammed funds’ in 2024–2026 budgets

The Supreme Court (SC) has scheduled oral arguments next month on consolidated petitions challenging provisions on unprogrammed funds and Special Accounts in the General Fund (SAGF) under recent national budgets.

In an advisory, the high court said the hearings will be held on 7 April and 21 April 2026, both at 9:30 a.m., at the En Banc Session Hall and Division Hearing Room in its Padre Faura, Manila headquarters.