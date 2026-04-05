SC to hear petitions vs unprogrammed funds in 2026 budget

Among the petitioners are former lawmakers Edcel Lagman, Koko Pimentel, and Pantaleon Alvarez, along with civic groups and other legislators.

They allege that Congress, through bicameral conference committees, inserted or increased allocations in a manner that bypassed legislative restrictions, resulting in substantial funding increases, including hundreds of billions of pesos under unprogrammed appropriations.

The High Court consolidated the petitions due to common legal issues involving congressional authority, budget execution, and constitutional constraints.

Oral arguments are scheduled to begin on 7 April at 9:30 a.m. at the En Banc Session Hall in Padre Faura, Manila, with a second hearing set for 21 April.