Magalong warns pushers, users to leave Baguio

BAGUIO CITY — Benjamin Magalong warned drug users and pushers to leave the city or face the full force of the law following a series of anti-illegal drug operations that led to the arrest of several high-value targets.
On 20 April 2026, the mayor issued the warning, saying authorities will intensify efforts against those involved in the illegal drug trade.
Magalong said he does not believe any barangay in Baguio City is completely free of illegal drugs. He noted an increase in drug-related cases but clarified that the situation has not reached a critical level.
He directed the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the police to conduct more intensive and sustained operations.
The mayor added that while the city’s drug situation remains relatively stable, there has been a shift as some former offenders return to illegal activities.
Magalong also instructed police to assess the extent of drug activity in affected areas and said he has coordinated with the regional director for further action.