Baby born mid-flight on Delta Air Lines flight

NEW YORK (AFP) — A Delta Air Lines flight got an unexpected passenger Friday night when a woman gave birth aboard the plane just before landing in Portland, Oregon.

The five-hour flight from Atlanta, Georgia, was about 30 minutes from its destination when the baby arrived. Delta said two nurses and a doctor among the 153 passengers helped deliver the newborn, with cabin crew assisting. The airline praised the medical volunteers and its staff, who undergo training for in-flight emergencies. Air traffic control was notified, and emergency personnel were waiting on the ground. Both mother and baby were reported in stable condition.