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Baby born mid-flight on Delta Air Lines flight

Baby born mid-flight on Delta Air Lines flight
Photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines
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NEW YORK (AFP) — A Delta Air Lines flight got an unexpected passenger Friday night when a woman gave birth aboard the plane just before landing in Portland, Oregon.

The five-hour flight from Atlanta, Georgia, was about 30 minutes from its destination when the baby arrived. Delta said two nurses and a doctor among the 153 passengers helped deliver the newborn, with cabin crew assisting. The airline praised the medical volunteers and its staff, who undergo training for in-flight emergencies. Air traffic control was notified, and emergency personnel were waiting on the ground. Both mother and baby were reported in stable condition.

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Delta does not impose restrictions on travel near a passenger’s due date, unlike some airlines. US media shared photos of the woman and her newborn daughter following the flight.

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