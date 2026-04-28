Baby born mid-flight on Delta Air Lines flight

NEW YORK (AFP) — A Delta Air Lines flight got an unexpected passenger Friday night when a woman gave birth aboard the plane just before landing in Portland, Oregon.
The five-hour flight from Atlanta, Georgia, was about 30 minutes from its destination when the baby arrived. Delta said two nurses and a doctor among the 153 passengers helped deliver the newborn, with cabin crew assisting. The airline praised the medical volunteers and its staff, who undergo training for in-flight emergencies. Air traffic control was notified, and emergency personnel were waiting on the ground. Both mother and baby were reported in stable condition.
Delta does not impose restrictions on travel near a passenger’s due date, unlike some airlines. US media shared photos of the woman and her newborn daughter following the flight.