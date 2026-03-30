Cops swap patrol with postpartum care

BAGUIO CITY — Officers from the Baguio City Police Office traded their crime-fighting duties for emergency midwifery Sunday when they assisted a woman in giving birth at her home.

Personnel from Station 9 rushed to a residence in Purok 14, Cypress, Barangay Irisan, shortly before noon after receiving a call regarding a medical emergency. Upon arrival, the patrol team discovered a woman in active labor and provided immediate assistance to facilitate the delivery.

The officers successfully assisted in the birth of a baby boy. Following the delivery, police reported that both the mother and the infant were conscious and in stable condition. Emergency responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection arrived at the home shortly after the birth to provide specialized medical care. Both the mother and the newborn were then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.