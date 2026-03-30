Baguio cops help mother deliver a baby

BAGUIO CITY — Personnel of Station 9 of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) rushed to a house in Barangay Irisan, Baguio City, not to respond to a crime but to be part of welcoming a baby into the world.

Minutes before noon on 29 March 2026, the patrol team of the said police station went to a residence at Purok 14, Cypress, Irisan, after receiving a call regarding a medical emergency. Upon arrival, the officers provided immediate aid as the woman went into labor. They assisted in the delivery of a baby boy.