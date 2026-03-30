Baguio cops help mother deliver a baby

BAGUIO CITY — Personnel of Station 9 of the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) rushed to a house in Barangay Irisan, Baguio City, not to respond to a crime but to be part of welcoming a baby into the world.
Minutes before noon on 29 March 2026, the patrol team of the said police station went to a residence at Purok 14, Cypress, Irisan, after receiving a call regarding a medical emergency. Upon arrival, the officers provided immediate aid as the woman went into labor. They assisted in the delivery of a baby boy.
Following the birth, both the mother and the infant were assessed as conscious and in stable condition.
Emergency responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) arrived shortly after the delivery to take over medical care.
The mother and newborn were rushed to a hospital for further evaluation.