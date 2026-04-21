KimPau fans lambast Janine Gutierrez

Sharing one stage sparked animosity among KimPau fans, as their long-held, barely restrained ferocity against couple Janine Gutierrez and Jericho Rosales reared its ugly head.
During the announcement of forthcoming shows for a streaming app, EchoNine — the portmanteau for Jericho and Janine — found themselves onstage alongside Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, with Sofia Andres positioned between them.
As if on cue, the floor director instructed Rosales and Gutierrez to move to the right side of the stage, which they obliged.
There was an obvious sense of tension, with the four Kapamilya A-listers showing subtle grace under pressure as they navigated their positions.
What followed were disparaging remarks from KimPau fans directed at Gutierrez.
One claimed that Gutierrez was stealing glances at Avelino even while standing beside Rosales.
Another had the temerity to call Gutierrez a “mistress.”
There was also chatter alleging that Gutierrez waved at Avelino while purposely snubbing Chiu.
Of course, none of these claims are true. While there may have been tension during the encounter, the four remained civil enough to handle each other’s presence.
Did Kai Montinola and Andres Muhlach leave
a fashion show together?
A recently concluded fashion show by an apparel brand sparked romantic rumors between Kaila Montinola and Andres Muhlach.
Montinola and Muhlach appeared consecutively on the catwalk. Behind-the-scenes photos and videos showed them being very sweet with each other, including in a group photo with friends.
There’s little doubt that something romantic may be brewing between Andres and Montinola. Their actions seem to speak volumes about the special bond they share.
Paulo Avelino shares Kim Chiu’s snow dance video
Paulo Avelino greeted his The Alibi co-star Kim Chiu by posting her snow dance video on Instagram.
The two were in Paris, where Chiu — upon Avelino’s invitation — joined him while he was filming a movie with Nadine Lustre.
Avelino shared the video as his way of greeting Chiu on her birthday.
Chiu was also recently seen in the company of jeepney drivers in Timog, Quezon City, where she gave away free gasoline, groceries and cash as part of her birthday charity initiative.