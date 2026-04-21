KimPau fans lambast Janine Gutierrez

During the announcement of forthcoming shows for a streaming app, EchoNine — the portmanteau for Jericho and Janine — found themselves onstage alongside Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino, with Sofia Andres positioned between them.

As if on cue, the floor director instructed Rosales and Gutierrez to move to the right side of the stage, which they obliged.

There was an obvious sense of tension, with the four Kapamilya A-listers showing subtle grace under pressure as they navigated their positions.

What followed were disparaging remarks from KimPau fans directed at Gutierrez.

One claimed that Gutierrez was stealing glances at Avelino even while standing beside Rosales.

Another had the temerity to call Gutierrez a “mistress.”

There was also chatter alleging that Gutierrez waved at Avelino while purposely snubbing Chiu.

Of course, none of these claims are true. While there may have been tension during the encounter, the four remained civil enough to handle each other’s presence.

Did Kai Montinola and Andres Muhlach leave

a fashion show together?

A recently concluded fashion show by an apparel brand sparked romantic rumors between Kaila Montinola and Andres Muhlach.

Montinola and Muhlach appeared consecutively on the catwalk. Behind-the-scenes photos and videos showed them being very sweet with each other, including in a group photo with friends.