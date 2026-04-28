ASEAN Summit guest list swells

Attendance projections for the upcoming 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit have surged, with 15 heads of state and more than 20,000 delegates now expected to arrive in May.

The updated figures were disclosed Tuesday by Police Regional Office-7 spokesperson Col. Kim Molitas during a media briefing at the Cebu Provincial Capitol. The summit, scheduled for 7 to 8 May, was originally expected to host 11 heads of state from member nations and approximately 5,000 delegates. Molitas did not specify which additional world leaders would be joining the 11 regional heads, but noted the massive increase in total participants.