Allied troops repel mock amphibious assault

The exercise also featured a simulated Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation in nearby communities alongside a civil-military outreach activity with local officials, underscoring the military’s dual role in defense and humanitarian missions.

Among those who observed the drills were AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. and AFP Western Command chief Alan Javier, along with senior US military officials.

Marine Colonel Dennis Hernandez, Balikatan spokesperson for the Philippines, said the exercise demonstrated the allies’ ability to deliver a “swift and unified response” to threats approaching from the sea.

“Beach defense requires seamless integration across services and with our allies,” Hernandez said, emphasizing that joint drills like Balikatan ensure readiness to protect coastal communities and uphold territorial integrity.