Allied forces repel simulated amphibious attack in Palawan drills

The exercise also featured a simulated Non-Combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) in nearby communities, alongside a civil-military outreach activity with local officials, underscoring the military’s dual role in defense and humanitarian missions.

Among those who observed the drills were AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. and AFP Western Command chief Vice Admiral Alan Javier, along with senior U.S. military officials.

Marine Colonel Dennis Hernandez, Balikatan spokesperson for the Philippines, said the exercise demonstrated the allies’ ability to deliver a “swift and unified response” to threats approaching from the sea.

“Beach defense requires seamless integration across services and with our allies,” Hernandez said, emphasizing that joint drills like Balikatan ensure readiness to protect coastal communities and uphold territorial integrity.